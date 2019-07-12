China exports fall less than expected but trade surplus with US widens as imports slump

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's exports in June fell 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday (July 12), but the drop was less than expected amid mounting pressure from US tariffs.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had tipped exports to fall 2.0 per cent from a year earlier, after May's data showed an unexpected increase of 1.1 per cent. While China is not as dependent on exports as in the past, they still account for nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product.

Imports in June fell 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, sharper than a 4.5 per cent decline tipped by analysts but less than a 8.5 per cent drop in May.

That left China with a trade surplus of US$50.98 billion last month, compared with a US$41.66 billion surplus in May. Analysts had forecast a surplus of US$44.65 billion for June.

China's trade surplus with the United States, a major source of friction with its biggest trading partner, rose to US$29.92 billion in June from US$26.9 billion in May.

For the first half of 2019, China's trade surplus with the US was US$140.48 billion, compared with US$133.76 billion in the same period in 2018.

The persistently strong surplus is one of the main issues in the year-long trade war between the two economic giants, which is increasingly weighing on businesses on both sides of the Pacific and dragging on the global economy.