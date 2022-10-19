China blames illegal entry of 'disturbing elements' for British consulate incident

HONG KONG - China on Tuesday accused "disturbing elements" of illegally entering its consulate in Manchester, following an incident on Sunday in which a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was seen being pulled into the mission's grounds and beaten up.

British police are investigating the incident, which occurred during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping. Officers entered the consulate grounds to rescue a man who they said "was dragged" inside and assaulted by several men.

The protest, involving 30 to 40 people including Hong Kongers resident in Britain, took place at the start of a twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing at which Mr Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term.

Footage posted by the BBC showed a man in a black cap and ponytail being hauled through a gate into the consular grounds, where he was kicked and punched by five men. The video showed several men from the consulate, some wearing helmets and protective vests, taking down banners and, during a confrontation with the protesters, grabbing the man and dragging him into the grounds.

"Disturbing elements illegally entered the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester and endangered the security of Chinese diplomatic premises," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said of the incident in response to a question during a regular news conference in Beijing. "Diplomatic institutions of any country have the right to take the necessary measures to safeguard the peace and dignity of their premises."

In Britain, the foreign office summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London to "express deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", Mr Jesse Norman, a foreign office minister, told Parliament.

Ms Alicia Kearns, a lawmaker in Britain's ruling Conservative Party and the new head of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Twitter that China's Manchester consul general Zheng Xiyuan "had full sight, and was quite possibly involved, in the assaults".

Mr Wang declined to say if Mr Zheng was involved in the incident. But he urged Britain to "earnestly fulfil its duties and take effective measures to step up protection of the premises and personnel of the Chinese embassy and consulates".

Police in Manchester said they "intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds".

No arrests were made and they asked for witnesses to get in touch and pass on any footage of the incident.

The victim spent the night in hospital for treatment and an investigation is ongoing, the police said.

The man, whose first name is Bob, is in his 30s and emigrated to Britain from Hong Kong recently, according to a friend close to him.

Interviewed by British broadcaster Sky News, Bob said he feared for his life, and showed cuts to his face and bruises on his body after the assault.

"They are like gangsters, you know, doing things like gangsters. It shouldn't be like that. It's not in China you know. This is the UK," Bob said.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the reports were "deeply concerning".

The incident was triggered when several men came out of the consulate to take down protest banners, including one with the slogan "Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party" and a caricature of Mr Xi wearing a crown.

Security has been tight in Beijing as the party congress gets underway and police last week removed rare protest banners from an overpass.

