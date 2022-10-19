Chemical hair straighteners may cause uterine cancer: Study

WASHINGTON - Women who frequently use chemical hair straightening products could face more than twice the risk of uterine cancer compared with those who never use them, according to a new study published on Monday.

Scientists have lauded the work, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, calling for action even though more research is required to confirm the conclusions in what is an understudied area of research.

Lead author Alexandra White, a cancer epidemiologist with the National Institutes of Health who led the study, said it grew out of her previous research that found a link between permanent hair dye and straighteners and breast and ovarian cancers.

"We know that these straighteners contain many different chemicals... and we would expect them to have adverse health effects for hormone-sensitive cancers," she said. "That led us to extend our previous work, just focusing on uterine cancer."

Uterine cancer accounts for 3 per cent of all new cancers but is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system, with more than 65,000 new cases and 12,500 deaths expected in 2022.

The outlook is generally good if the cancer is caught early, but treatment often involves removing the uterus, which would preclude childbearing.

The paper relied on data from more than 33,000 women in the US aged 35 to 74. Over the course of 11 years, 378 women had uterine cancer, which primarily affects tissue lining the uterus called endometrium. Type 1, the most common form of the cancer, is thought to be linked to having too much of the sex hormone oestrogen.

Women who reported using hair-straightening products in the past year were almost twice as likely to develop uterine cancer compared with women who never used them.

The link was stronger still for frequent users - defined as more than four uses in the past 12 months. These women had 2½ times the risk of developing the cancer.

No similar associations were found for other hair products including dyes, bleach, highlights or perms.

"The concern is that there are chemicals in these products that act essentially like oestrogen in the body," disrupting normal hormonal processes that could influence cancer risk, Dr White said.

A second possibility is that some products include carcinogens, such as formaldehyde, to break the bonds between keratin proteins in hair, which changes its structure and makes it straight.

Dr White said that a key limitation of the study was that they were not able to collect information on the types of straighteners used or specific brands, which would have further strengthened evidence.

