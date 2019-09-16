Carousell co-founder Lucas Ngoo steps down as chief tech officer as ex-Lazada executive steps in

SINGAPORE - Online marketplace Carousell has appointed former Lazada executive Igor Volynskiy as its new chief technology officer, taking over from co-founder Lucas Ngoo who held the role since the start-up's founding in 2012.

Mr Ngoo will "continue to serve Carousell's business and technology needs in his day-to-day activities", the startup said in a media statement on Monday (Sept 16).

Mr Volynskiy was previously a technology executive vice-president at e-commerce platform Lazada, and vice-president of operations and marketplace technology at grocery delivery platform RedMart.

He has more than 20 years of experience in leading teams of software engineers, product managers, data scientists and industrial engineers, Carousell said in the statement.

In his new role, Mr Volynskiy will take charge of developing Carousell's technology capabilities, including engineering, data science and analytics, product and design.

"I am impressed by what the Carousell team has accomplished in just seven years, and am excited to contribute my knowledge and experience to help the company scale," he said in the statement.

Mr Volynskiy's entry comes as Carousell beefs up its management ranks. Recent high-profile hires include former PropertyGuru chief business officer Lewis Ng as chief commercial officer, and former managing director for Asia-Pacific at Rakuten Marketing, JJ Eastwood, as managing director of advertising.

Carousell, which was most recently valued at over US$550 million (S$756.6 million), posted a US$25 million loss for the financial year 2018 ended December, on revenue of US$7 million.