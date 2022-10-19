Borneo parties may be kingmakers in Malaysia's general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Political parties based in Malaysia's Borneo states will likely become key kingmakers following the general election next month.

The reason: A tight contest is expected among major coalitions in Peninsular Malaysia, which might result in no clear winner.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the coalition that rules Sarawak, and Parti Warisan, the former ruling party of Sabah, will seek the "best deal" for the region from Malaysia's major coalitions before potentially throwing their weight behind one to help it form the next government, analysts said.

Despite being two of Malaysia's biggest states, Sarawak and Sabah remain largely underdeveloped and also have some of the highest poverty rates in the country.

GPS looks set to be the biggest decider among Borneo parties, with the coalition of smaller Sarawak parties scoring a resounding victory during the Sarawak state elections last year, which analysts expect would translate into a lion's share of Sarawak's 31 parliamentary seats that will be up for grabs during the election.

GPS was part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition during the last general election, where its parties, as components of BN, won 19 seats in Sarawak. It has since left BN and become a Sarawak-based coalition, but this seems to not have affected it adversely.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Jeniri Amir told The Straits Times he expects GPS to win up to 25 parliamentary seats.

"They will choose an alliance that they have confidence in, based on their track record and how they treat Sarawak," Dr Jeniri said.

He said BN would remain the favourite to form a post-election alliance with GPS. BN will not be contesting the vote in Sarawak as it considers GPS its partner. It also stayed out of the Sarawak state assembly elections last year and backed GPS candidates.

GPS would also be open to working with Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, having supplied MPs to his government following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in 2020. However, PN parties maintain a presence in Sarawak, although they are not active politically.

GPS' thorny relationship with PH component Democratic Action Party (DAP) which, prior to the last state polls was the biggest opposition party in Sarawak, could scupper any potential alliance with PH to help it secure the next government.

"They will look at whoever fulfils the needs of Sarawak. Under BN currently, there are a number of committees formed already to address issues surrounding Malaysia Agreement 1963," Dr Jeniri told ST, referring to Sarawak and Sabah's long-standing demand to be recognised as equals with Peninsular Malaysia, and not just as two of 13 states in the country.

Parti Warisan, which led Sabah for two years until its defeat in the 2020 state polls, is also looking to ally with GPS to form a Borneo political bloc that could leverage the best deal for the region while backing the next government. Warisan won nine of Sabah's 25 parliamentary seats in 2018.

Sunway University political scientist Wong Chin Huat said offers made by Peninsular Malaysia parties to those in Borneo may take priority over the relationships these parties have with their allies in the states. This includes Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), the current ruling party of Sabah. GRS consists of the Sabah chapters of both BN and PN, even though both parties will head to elections as electoral rivals in other states.

"This means GRS and Warisan would be happy to back a BN government, and in the less likely event of a PH and PN-led government, not only would GPS, GRS and Warisan be open to offers, even MPs from Sabah Umno may throw in their support at the right price without officially crossing party lines," Dr Wong said.

But he said any Borneo-level alliance would not take place until after the polls, with GPS dominating Sarawak politics and not having much to gain from a proposed pact with Warisan. Warisan's 2018 election performance was when it partnered with Pakatan Harapan, and analysts believe its chances of bettering the 2018 haul look slim.

"If the pact is to advance Borneo's interest, this can be formed after the election with any of the Sabah parties instead of committing to Warisan, which may be losing ground as it has no patronage now," Dr Wong said.