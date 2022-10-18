Beijing vows to step up domestic capacity of energy supply, reserves

BEIJING - China will greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and its reserve capacity for key commodities, government officials said on Monday, reiterating a policy of ensuring supplies and stabilising prices of raw materials.

The world's top energy consumer will enhance a "diversified domestic supply base" centred on coal while accelerating development of domestic oil and gas resources, said Mr Ren Jingdong, deputy head of the National Energy Administration.

He was speaking at a news conference during a once-in-five years Communist Party Congress that began on Sunday.

President Xi Jinping, in his opening speech at the congress, said China would steadily implement its carbon peak and neutrality targets, in accordance with its energy resources.

Mr Ren said China would further strengthen its reserve system for coal and petroleum, accelerating building work, especially for storage hubs and terminals to receive natural gas.

"We shall accelerate the establishment of a reserve system that combines those of the central and local authorities... the government and companies," he said.

China aims for its production capacity of indigenous resources to exceed 4.6 billion tonnes of standard coal by 2025, compared with its 2022 target of 4.41 billion tonnes.

Thanks to record domestic production, the country boasts ample coal stocks ahead of winter, when demand for heating surges.

Nationwide coal stocks stood at more than 170 million tonnes, Mr Ren added, up from the government's May figure of 159 million tonnes.

