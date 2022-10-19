Australia reverses recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

SYDNEY - Australia on Tuesday reversed a decision of the previous government to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying the status of the city should be resolved through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Australia "will always be a steadfast friend of Israel" and was committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist in peace within internationally recognised borders.

The government "recommits Australia to international efforts in the responsible pursuit of progress towards a just and enduring two-state solution", she said.

Previous prime minister Scott Morrison had reversed decades of Middle East policy in December 2018 by saying Australia recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Former US president Donald Trump had the previous year recognised Jerusalem as the capital, without elaborating on the boundaries of a city whose eastern sector - the location of major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites - Palestinians want for their future capital.

The Palestinians, whose US-sponsored statehood talks with Israel stalled in 2014 and who boycotted Mr Trump's administration over his pro-Israel moves, praised Australia's turnaround.

Calling it a "correction of a mistake made by the previous government", Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told Reuters that Australia should now "move to the more important step, and that is recognising the state of Palestine in light of its commitment to the two-state solution".

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, called it "a step in the right direction".

Ms Wong said Mr Morrison's 2018 decision "put Australia out of step with the majority of the international community", and was met with concern by Muslim-majority neighbour Indonesia.

"I regret that Mr Morrison's decision to play politics resulted in Australia's shifting position, and the distress these shifts have caused to many people in the Australian community who care deeply about this issue," Ms Wong said.

"This policy would hopefully contribute positively to Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations," the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta said.

The Guardian first reported a change to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website to remove language calling West Jerusalem the capital on Monday.

Ms Wong said the decision was made by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Cabinet on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison's Liberal-led coalition lost a national election in May, returning a Labor government for the first time in nine years.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Australia's move a "hasty response", adding: "We can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally. Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that."

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Australian ambassador to lodge a formal protest.

Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, and most foreign governments avoid formally declaring it the capital of any state.

REUTERS, AFP