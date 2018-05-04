Assemblies of God group of churches donates $90,00 to self-help groups to mark its 90th year

SINGAPORE - As part of its 90th anniversary celebrations, the Assemblies of God group of churches has donated $90,000 to four self-help groups - the Chinese Development Assistance Council, Eurasian Association, Singapore Indian Development Association and the Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund.

The money will go towards needy students.

Reverend Dominic Yeo, the general superintendent of the Assemblies of God of Singapore, presented the cheques to representatives of the self-help groups at the dinner on Friday (May 4), which President Halimah Yacob attended.

Rev Yeo, who is also the senior pastor of Trinity Christian Centre, said: "I believe the leaders of tomorrow are the leaders of today.

"As such, I pray the financial assistance sown by the Assemblies of God of Singapore will sow a seed of hope for these students, regardless of race and religion, so that they will have an equal opportunity to discover their potential and move toward the fulfilment of their dreams."

The Assemblies of God of Singapore was started by US missionaries in 1928. It has a total of 44 churches with an average weekly attendance of 22,000 people in all.

The group also initiated ministries and charities such as Teen Challenge, and the AG Community Services Society.