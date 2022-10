Telcos Singtel, StarHub and M1 have voiced concerns over possible privacy violations and SMS disruptions with the impending roll-out of two new anti-SMS scam measures.

First, telcos will need to scan customers' SMSes for malicious links and suspicious phrases, and block them, starting from end-October. Second, SMS sender IDs bearing brand names will have to be listed on a government central registry by July 31, or these SMSes will be blocked from the public in Singapore.