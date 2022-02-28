A-Sonic Aerospace posts better results, but remains on watch list

Singapore-listed air logistics firm A-Sonic Aerospace chalked up record revenue and earnings as the global supply chain disruptions boosted its freight rates and volumes.

Net profit for the six months to Dec 31, 2021 more than doubled to US$3.38 million (S$4.6 million), from US$1.49 million during the second half of FY2020. This was achieved on the back of an 84 per cent surge in revenue to US$267.68 million for the July-December 2021 period, from US$145.79 million during the previous corresponding period.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 28, 2022, with the headline A-Sonic Aerospace posts better results, but remains on watch list.

