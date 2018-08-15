The Weeknd to play in Singapore

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd announced a series of Asian tour dates, kicking off in Hong Kong on Nov 30, on his Instagram account.
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer The Weeknd is set to play in Singapore for the first time on Dec 5.

The 28-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced a series of Asian tour dates on his Instagram account. Venue and ticket details have yet to be announced.

His first Asian tour kicks off in Hong Kong on Nov 30, before passing through Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo.

Best known for chart-topping smash hits such as Can't Feel My Face and The Hills, The Weeknd took home a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Starboy earlier this year.

