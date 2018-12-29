Winds of change

Flight using an aircraft without propellers and jet engines that silently glides through the air? This sounds like the stuff of science fiction and brings to mind speedy Star Wars and Star Trek spacecraft that emit blue glowing jet trails. Recently, a team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers achieved an aviation breakthrough by building the world's first ion drive prototype plane with no moving parts that generated enough ionic wind for sustained flights. The Straits Times takes a look at what might be the next 'great way' to fly in the future.

