Nowadays, all you need is a smartphone to get through your day-to-day activities.

Running late for work? You whip out your phone to book a taxi. Bored on your commute? You turn to your device to check on your Facebook feed while streaming your favourite playlist. Travelling in a foreign city? You take a quick look at your mobile phone to check out where to go and what to do.

Everyone uses their phones for different purposes. With the new M1 mobile plan, you can customise your plan according to your needs. The question now is: Which type of smartphone user are you?

1. Are you a gadget geek?

You work hard for the money and you reward yourself by upgrading to the newest phone model whenever one catches your eye. You are tech-savvy and are always attracted by the high-tech features in the latest phones.

Buying a device can be expensive. Instead of shelling out a big amount of money in one go, choose the affordable way of getting your hands on the latest phone by signing up for a mobile plan. With M1, you can do just that.



Go the affordable way of getting your hands on the latest device by signing up for M1's mobile plan. PHOTO: ISTOCK



2. Are you free-spirited?

You are a non-conformist who loves to enjoy life to the fullest. You prefer to make your own decisions, plan your own holidays, personalise your choices and change your devices any time you feel like it. Basically, you don't like restrictions.

You would love a no contract SIM-only plan with M1. You would also want the flexibility of using your local data to roam overseas with Data Passport instantly wherever you travel to, without the hassle of buying different SIM cards for different countries.



Stay worry-free when travelling with M1's Data Passport. PHOTO: ISTOCK



3. Are you a frequent commuter?

You spend long hours commuting on public transport daily, so you entertain yourself by watching videos, listening to your favourite songs or playing games.

Your biggest bugbear is that all your beloved apps guzzle tons of data and you can't always tap on Wi-Fi because you are constantly moving around. You are forever data hungry yet you can only afford a phone plan with a dismal amount of data.

With M1’s new phone plan, you can get free-flow data on weekends and unlimited music streaming on Spotify, which you'll definitely love to have.



With M1's plan, you can enjoy unlimited music streaming on Spotify while commuting. PHOTO: ISTOCK



4. Are you a drama fan and socialite?

Your phone is your best friend, besides the BFFs who always chat with you. Whether you are at home or on the MRT, you know you must catch your favourite dramas.

With M1, you can have free incoming calls, free calls to three friends with M1 numbers and lots of data to stream your favourite dramas and movies.



Catch up on your favourite dramas and friends with M1's mobile plan. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Take charge of your mobile lifestyle

You know best how you like to use your phone and what your budget is.

The good news is, M1 has a mobile plan that is just right for you. You just need to decide whether you want a plan with or without device; mix and match add-ons that spark the most joy for you; and voila, you have a customised mobile plan designed for your lifestyle!