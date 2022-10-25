WhatsApp outage affects users in Singapore, globally

SINGAPORE - Popular messaging app WhatsApp is down for users in Singapore and other parts of the world, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com.

More than 20,000 users in Singapore reported failure to send and receive messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

Business and technology analyst Mohammed Rumman Amin is worried about his 57-year-old mother, who primarily relies on the app to communicate with family members.

“She’s not very technologically savvy, so she may not be aware that the app is facing an issue,” said the 25-year-old.

He added that the app is also a secondary form of communication at his workplace, Accenture, with it being a convenient method of communication for those who may be away from their workstations.

“Hopefully this gets resolved soon, because it’s such a crucial part of our daily lives,” he added.

This story is developing.