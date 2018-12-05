What the ST Tech team wants

On Trevor Tan's wishlist

Casio G-Shock x Transformers Special Collaboration Model

$499, available this month

Affixed on my car are logos of the Autobot and the Decepticon - the good and evil factions respectively of the Transformers franchise. I am also a Casio G-Shock watch fan, with several of these watches in my timepiece collection.

So imagine my glee when I saw the release of Casio G-Shock x Transformers Special Collaboration Model.

This collaboration is especially meaningful as both brands celebrate their 35th anniversary (this year for Casio, next year for Transformers).

This special model comprises a special-edition Optimus Prime - leader of the Autobots - a transformable figurine with a G-Shock DW-6900TF model in matching red and blue. The figurine can transform from robot mode to pedestal mode, while still housing the watch. Furthermore, activating the G-Shock's backlight will unveil the Autobot logo on the watch's display.

On Vincent Chang's wishlist

George R.R. Martin's Fire And Blood

$45

Yet another year is about to pass without any sign of The Winds Of Winter, the next instalment in George R.R. Martin's epic A Song Of Ice And Fire (ASOIF) fantasy series.

So I have to settle for my second choice - Martin's 700-page detour Fire And Blood, which was published two weeks ago.

The first of a two-parter, Fire And Blood is a history of the Targaryen family that ruled Westeros 300 years before the events in A Song Of Ice And Fire.

In other words, one gets to read about the Targaryens in their pomp with their full complement of dragons.

Hardcore fans will probably find this ASOIF equivalent of J.R.R. Tolkien's Silmarillion chock-full of interesting trivia, while more casual readers will wonder if it was worth delaying The Winds Of Winter for this book.

In my case, Fire And Blood is good filler until next April, when the final season of the hit HBO television show Game Of Thrones arrives.

On Hariz Baharudin's wishlist

Microsoft Surface Go

From $618

This year's latest tablet PC offering from Microsoft has received widespread acclaim and it is not hard to see why.

While not really shaking things up, the sleek 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go does all that it is supposed to do and does it well.

A responsive touchscreen, a reliable and flexible kickstand and 4K display are all reasons critics say that the Surface Go is not just your average tablet.

Whether on long commutes or when you have time to kill between appointments, it is a great device to have for, say, watching Netflix movies.

And when paired with the Microsoft's Type Cover, which comes with a touchpad that supports gestures, the device makes a compelling case to be a replacement for a work laptop.

The best part? The Surface Go weighs about 500g - nearly a third of the weight of the bulky laptop I use for on-the-go work every day.

ALL GIFT IDEAS ARE BY TREVOR TAN, VINCENT CHANG AND HARIZ BAHARUDIN