Second wind for smartwatches

The recent Apple Watch Series 4 cemented its already-dominant position in the smartwatch market. For its sleek design, useful health features and superb performance, The Straits Times gave it the Editor's Choice and proclaimed it the best smartwatch in the market.

The watch marked a return to form of sorts for wearables after years of sluggish sales and constant predictions of the demise of the sector.

Yet with manufacturers like Apple releasing new models, Google giving its operating system for watches a makeover and Qualcomm releasing a new chip optimised for watches, it is now worth giving smartwatches a second look.

Progress has been made on some of the biggest complaints about smartwatches - few useful functions, poor battery life - with today's offerings boasting better features and performance.

And even those without an Apple phone are not short on options.

The Straits Times looks at three of the latest smartwatches.

