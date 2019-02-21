Samsung launches 3 new wearables including smartwatch to measure blood pressure and an AirPods killer

SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung shows its commitment to the wearables and not letting Apple dominate the smartwatch market by launching three new wearables, apart from announcing its Galaxy S10 and Fold smartphones.

The Korean tech giant unveils a blood-pressure-measuring smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active, a AirPods-like true wireless in-ear headphones in Galaxy Buds and two fitness trackers with Galaxy Fit and Fit e.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be the first Galaxy wearable that is able to monitor blood pressure, thereby allowing users to better keep track of their health. It is also able to automatically detect and track workouts, sleep and stress.

Looks wise, the Watch Active does away with the rotating bezel, a main-stay with Galaxy smartwatches. In fact, this smartwatch has almost no bezel at all. Its 1.1-inch circular touchscreen display goes right up to the edge of the 40mm watch case.

For those who just want a fitness tracker instead of a smartwatch, Samsung has the Galaxy Fit and Fit e. Both fitness trackers are able to automatically start tracking your physical activities such as running, cycling and rowing.

The major difference between the Fit and Fit e is that the latter has a smaller 0.74-inch display, compared to Fit's 0.95-inch display. Plus, the Fit e lacks a gyroscope found in Fit as well as having a smaller 70mAh battery (to Fit's 120mAh).

The new Galaxy Active, Galaxy Fit and Fit e are all water resistant down to depths of 50m. So, users can wear them from the gym to the swimming pool.

And users can wear the Galaxy Buds all the time with its cord-free earbuds. This true wireless in-ear headphones feature Adaptive Dual Microphones that use one inner microphone and one outer microphone in each earbud, so users can deliver their voice clearly in both loud and quiet environments. Compatible only with Android smartphones, the Buds also works with Samsung's voice assistant Bixby.

The Galaxy Buds can last up to 6 hours with its compact case adding an additional 7 hours of use time. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds supports wireless charging from the likes of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones.

Local pricing and availability of the new Samsung wearables are not available at the moment.