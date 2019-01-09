Comfy with good support

The Gel-Quantum Infinity is the first pair of Asics shoes to feature the company's famed Gel cushioning system from heel to toe.

First appearing in 1986, the Gel is usually found in the rear-and fore-foot areas of midsoles in Asics shoes.

With its full-length Gel midsole, the Infinity is said to offer more uniform impact cushioning as well as a smooth, consistent and durable ride. There is almost no outsole, apart from a few sole grips on the midsole.

The midsole of the review pair has a translucent orange shade, with different colour gradients running from heel to toe. This forms a striking contrast with the nearly all-black "no-sew" fabric upper.

Add the orange Asics logo on the upper's sides and the Infinity wording - in Japanese Katakana - embossed in gold on the tongue and heel, and the Infinity looks simple but gorgeous.

They feel great to wear too, fitting my feet snugly while providing room for my toes to wiggle. No breaking-in needed.

During my first 5km jog without socks, the Infinity felt incredibly comfortable with plenty of cushioning to protect my knees, while the heel counter provided great support to my injury-prone ankles.

SPECS PRICE: $289 MATERIAL: Asics's Gel midsole with fabric upper HEEL DROP: 7mm WEIGHT: 410g (US 9, Men's) RATING DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

My feet did feel a little warm towards the end of the run, but it was not a significant issue.

However, these shoes do not provide significant energy response, especially compared with the likes of the Adidas Ultra Boost and the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo.

They are also quite heavy - around 100g heavier than many running shoes of the same genre in the same size. That said, I have no problems walking around in them the whole day.

•Verdict: The Asics Gel-Quantum Infinity is a great-looking pair of running sneakers that provides ample cushioning during workouts and leisure walks.