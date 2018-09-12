Chic, comfortable trainers

The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo running shoes were developed with inputs by Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, who last year nearly broke the two-hour barrier for the 42.2km race.

He wanted a pair of daily trainers with the same energy return as his racer shoes, Zoom Vaporfly Elite, but with better cushioning.

The Vaporfly Elite uses ZoomX, an incredibly light foam with superb energy return. It is said to deliver 85 per cent energy return - the highest of any Nike foam - and is also the label's lightest foam.

Nike got to work by combining ZoomX with its durable and stable React foam to form the midsole of the Pegasus Turbo. Small waffle-like indents and protrusions on the Pegasus Turbo's rubber outsole help to absorb impact and provide traction across different surfaces.

Despite its high-performance pedigree, the Pegasus Turbo looks incredibly trendy. The review unit features a translucent mesh upper with a pink racing stripe running down the middle, from the top of the tongue to below the forefoot.

From having lunch in Singapore's kopitiams to sitting in Tokyo's trains during my recent vacation, I have had people stealing glances at the shoes.

SPECS PRICE: $259 HEEL DROP: 10mm WEIGHT: 227g (US 9, men's)

RATING DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 5/5

And the Pegasus Turbo not only looks good, but it is also one of the best pairs of trainers I have worn.

It felt incredibly comfortable the moment I slipped my feet into the shoes. They hugged my feet snugly while providing room for my toes to wiggle. There was no need for breaking them in.

During my first 5km jog without socks, they felt more comfortable than some running shoes I have been using for months. Despite the shoes lacking a heel counter, my injury-prone ankles did not feel much pain due to the snug fit.

There were also no hot spots, not even when I was wearing the shoes and pounding the streets of Tokyo in the harsh summer heat.

Furthermore, the Pegasus Turbo provides excellent energy return, whether you are using heel or forefoot strikes. This is the next best "bouncy" shoe after Adidas' Ultra Boost. But the latter does not have the amount of cushioning the Pegasus Turbo provides.

Thus, it is much better suited for everyday runs compared with the Ultra Boost. Not to mention, the Pegasus Turbo is also cheaper and better-looking than the Ultra Boost.

• Verdict: If you are looking for a chic pair of everyday trainers with great cushioning and superb energy return, get the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo.