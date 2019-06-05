Adidas Ultraboost 19 gets extra boost

The Ultraboost 19 represents the most radical change in Adidas' Ultraboost range of running shoes, which is renowned for excellent rebound. Previous models have been my favourite shoes for that reason.

Unlike its predecessors, which are made up of 17 pieces, the Ultraboost 19 has only four main components - a one-piece Primeknit 360 upper, an updated Torsion Spring arch-support system that helps runners move more effortlessly, a 3D heel frame that cradles the foot on impact for support and stability, and its legendary Boost midsole that provides excellent rebound.

But the Ultraboost 19 has 20 per cent more Boost material than its predecessors for higher energy return. This creates a thicker midsole, making the shoes look a tad different from previous models.

Also new are the two plastic panels - with Adidas' iconic three stripes - that grip your foot when you tighten the shoelaces. The heel counter has also been redesigned into a more skeletal form that provides more ease of motion.

The shoes come in several colour combinations, including red/white, green/white and the review pair's black/white.

I like the black/white combination, which is subtle, easy to match with clothes and lets the shoes double as casual sneakers.

More importantly, they feel comfortable from the moment I lace them up, providing a snug fit with enough wiggle room for toes, whether during running or walking.

FOR • High energy return •Looks good as casual sneakers • Caters to both midfoot and heel strikers AGAINST • Expensive • Slightly heavy SPECS PRICE: $280 MATERIAL: Adidas' Ultraboost midsole with 360 Primeknit upper and rubber outsole HEEL DROP: 10mm WEIGHT: 309g (US 9, Men's) RATING DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The energy return is consistently superb during my usual 5km jogs - I can feel a bounce in every step. I like that the extra Boost material is at the heel and midfoot areas of the midsole. Thus, whether I am doing heel or midfoot strikes, the energy return is the same.

This high energy return helps reduce the impact on the knees. And despite the skeletal heel counter, my injury-prone ankles feel well-protected.

On the downside, the Ultraboost 19 feels slightly heavier than its predecessors. It is probably more ideal for training than racing.

Like its predecessors, it is also not cheap. But if you want a great pair of running shoes that protects your knees and ankles, it is a good investment.