Panasonic's GZ2000 TV promises viewers a vivid cinematic experience in the comfort of their living rooms.

Fans of action movies and sports broadcasts will especially appreciate how this model is able to effortlessly reproduce tricky scenes of variable brightness and contrast.

This is thanks to its bespoke Professional Edition 4K OLED panel, which has significantly boosted its average brightness level as well as contrast handling, and offers unparalleled colour accuracy.

Panasonic employed the colour-tuning skills of Hollywood colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld to ensure the panel has the best detail and accuracy. Mr Sonnenfeld, founder and chief executive of Company 3, has an extensive repertoire that includes A Star Is Born (2018), Wonder Woman (2017), Man Of Steel (2013), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Jurassic World (2015) and 300 (2006).

The GZ2000 has been hailed for its versatility, being the world's first OLED TV to support HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG photo - the new format for still images which brings photography into the HDR world.

In a review for Wired magazine, journalist Steve Withers wrote: "This superb model makes the most of its bespoke panel and powerful image processing to deliver the best pictures seen on a consumer TV.

"The level of image accuracy is astonishing and the HDR performance is the best of any OLED to date, with support for every format, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision."

The GZ2000, which was given away as the lucky draw grand prize at The Straits Times Run on Sept 29, has earned praise for not just its picture quality, but also its sound system.

In a review for Stuff magazine, journalist Libby Plummer wrote: "With Dolby Atmos speakers on board, the GZ2000 is designed to offer a properly immersive audio experience.

"The upward-firing speakers mean that sounds from the sky - like the whirring of helicopter blades - will actually sound like they're coming from above you."

The 65-inch GZ2000 retails for $10,999.