Feeling supported, accepted and empowered: How having a ‘safe space’ has allowed these tech talents to grow and lead

When she was offered a job in Visa 10 years ago, she jumped at the chance as she wanted to explore a new opportunity in the payments industry.

A world leader in digital payment technology, Visa offers career development, learning opportunities and attractive benefits to anyone, regardless of their gender, who has the right skill set and talents. Just the team Ms Reyna was looking for.

Since then, Visa’s diverse and inclusive culture, and environment that fosters learning, have been some of the key reasons why she has stayed at the global payments company for so long.

Over the last decade, she has seen her skills and career grow rapidly, as she took on a variety of roles across different areas of Visa’s business. “I’ve worked on everything from assessing and improving the security posture of an acquired entity, to reviewing potential risks associated with Visa’s most critical applications,” she says.

Today, Ms Reyna, a director of security architecture, leads a team of cybersecurity experts tasked with ensuring that customers can use Visa’s payment services securely and with peace of mind.

As someone passionate about diversity, Ms Reyna says she has always felt supported in her career journey at Visa. “There has never been a time at Visa where I’ve faced any gender discrimination,” she shares.

The company promotes the idea of women in technology so much that I feel like I belong; I feel motivated and proud to be a woman working in a male-dominated industry.”

Enabled to build a career around her tech passion

As one of the young leaders at Visa, Ms Ong’s career journey with the company started even before she graduated. She had spent three months with Visa’s summer internship program. The experience, which included opportunities to work end-to-end on meaningful projects that were later used by millions of customers, was so rewarding that she decided that she wanted to work full-time for Visa after graduating from university in 2016.