US, European Union move closer to digital data exchange pact

President Joe Biden last Friday signed an executive order giving Europeans the ability to protest when they believe their personal information has been caught in the United States’ online surveillance dragnet, a key step towards reaching a broader agreement over the flow of digital data.

The order puts new restrictions on electronic surveillance by US intelligence agencies. In addition, Europeans will be able to complain to an official in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence if they believe their information was collected in a way that violated the standards or US law. They could ultimately plead their case before a new independent review body called the Data Protection Review Court.