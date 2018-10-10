Updates on strategic Smart Nation projects

SINGPASS MOBILE

The SingPass Mobile app, a key part of a national digital identity, will be rolled out later this month to snuff out unsafe practices such as the sharing and the use of easy-to-guess passwords.

The app will give people access to e-government services by scanning their fingerprint - a more secure mechanism than passwords, which can be manipulated easily. This will also remove the use of physical tokens or SMS passwords.

ON-DEMAND BUSES

There will be trials for on-demand bus services in December, where commuters can request to be picked up via an app - like how they book a private-hire car.

EXPANDED TRIAL OF DRIVERLESS SHUTTLES IN SENTOSA

Next year, driverless shuttles will ply a 5km route along Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches. This is an expanded route from an ongoing trial, covering 2km, launched earlier this year. Visitors use their smartphones to hail a ride.

EXPANDED MOMENTS OF LIFE

After launching Moments of Life (Families) in June to allow people to register a child's birth and receive the baby bonus in a paperless way, the Government is looking to add new services, such as when people face deaths in the family.

HANDS-FREE TICKETING

A trial for hands-free ticketing technology on buses will start at the end of this year. This is an expansion of the current trial at fare gates in Bedok, Kembangan, Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, launched in June.

Using a radio-frequency identification card or an app in a device with Bluetooth turned on, commuters need not tap cards on fare readers. The cards can be kept in a bag or a pocket.