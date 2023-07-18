Updated Chrome browser without 3rd-party cookies on trial in S’pore from July 19

SINGAPORE - An updated version of Google’s Chrome browser that does away with third-party cookies tracking a user’s online behaviour for targeted advertising will be made available in Singapore from Wednesday.

The tech giant in partnership with the Infocomm Media Authority of Singapore (IMDA) will run this pilot as part of its plan to retire the decades-old tracking technology on its browser by end-2024, to allay privacy concerns over advertisers tracking Internet users’ activities.

With these changes, user data from one site can no longer be shared with another via cookies, which collect information from website visitors such as the time spent on a website or the items added to a shopping cart.

Many online marketers have built their businesses since the 1990s using this data to target consumers with advertising.

But user data can be left in the hands of data brokers who build and sell detailed consumer profiles.

The trial of the privacy-focused browser in Singapore from Wednesday aims to to put it to the test before third-party cookies are phased out by default in 2024.

The privacy initiative - the first of its kind by Google in the Asia-Pacific - was announced by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday.

She was speaking at the Personal Data Protection seminar in Marina Bay Sands.

Organised by the Personal Data Protection Commission, the event comprises programmes on data innovation and protection for tech professionals.

The testing of the new browser is part of a joint initiative between Google and IMDA called the Privacy Enhancing Technologies x Privacy Sandbox.

The pilot allows users and businesses to adapt to the new format and test alternative advertising models built into the browser and Android apps, said vice president of Google’s privacy sandbox Anthony Chavez.

Historically, third-party cookies have been used to build user profiles based on websites visited to determine their interest in products, he said during the seminar, addressing around 1,000 tech industry players.

“This is effective in estimating a user’s interest, but it comes with the risk of different companies having a pretty detailed list of websites that you’ve been on, which is the privacy challenge that we are concerned about,” said Mr Chavez.

He added that the browser update does not aim to do away with targeted advertisements, but to do so without having to reveal all the activities of a user.

As an alternative, user preferences collected on the Chrome browser will be kept with Google and curated for advertisers on a new interface called “Topics”.