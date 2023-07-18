Updated Chrome browser without 3rd-party cookies on trial in S’pore from July 19

SINGAPORE - An updated version of Google’s Chrome browser that does away with third-party cookies tracking a user’s online behaviour for targeted advertising will be made available in Singapore from Wednesday.
The tech giant in partnership with the Infocomm Media Authority of Singapore (IMDA) will run this pilot as part of its plan to retire the decades-old tracking technology on its browser by end-2024, to allay privacy concerns over advertisers tracking Internet users’ activities.
With these changes, user data from one site can no longer be shared with another via cookies, which collect information from website visitors such as the time spent on a website or the items added to a shopping cart.
Many online marketers have built their businesses since the 1990s using this data to target consumers with advertising.
But user data can be left in the hands of data brokers who build and sell detailed consumer profiles.
The trial of the privacy-focused browser in Singapore from Wednesday aims to to put it to the test before third-party cookies are phased out by default in 2024.
The privacy initiative - the first of its kind by Google in the Asia-Pacific - was announced by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday.
She was speaking at the Personal Data Protection seminar in Marina Bay Sands.
Organised by the Personal Data Protection Commission, the event comprises programmes on data innovation and protection for tech professionals.
The testing of the new browser is part of a joint initiative between Google and IMDA called the Privacy Enhancing Technologies x Privacy Sandbox.
The pilot allows users and businesses to adapt to the new format and test alternative advertising models built into the browser and Android apps, said vice president of Google’s privacy sandbox Anthony Chavez.
Historically, third-party cookies have been used to build user profiles based on websites visited to determine their interest in products, he said during the seminar, addressing around 1,000 tech industry players.
“This is effective in estimating a user’s interest, but it comes with the risk of different companies having a pretty detailed list of websites that you’ve been on, which is the privacy challenge that we are concerned about,” said Mr Chavez.
He added that the browser update does not aim to do away with targeted advertisements, but to do so without having to reveal all the activities of a user.
As an alternative, user preferences collected on the Chrome browser will be kept with Google and curated for advertisers on a new interface called “Topics”.
The new system categorises the interests a user has based on his browsing history, without revealing the specific sites visited and other data that can give away their identity.
“We are saying good-bye to identifiers and third-party cookies that can track granular user activity across different websites,” Mr Chavez told The Straits Times.
Users will have better control over their privacy settings and the ads that they wish to see, while advertisers can continue to do business, said Mr Chavez.
Data collected will be kept within the user’s device and out of sight to advertisers, he said, adding that this is among the advertising alternatives that are being trialled by Google.
Mr Chavez said: “Transitioning the web to more private solutions is a big undertaking. This is something that needs to be done in the open and in collaboration with other industries and developers.”
Announcing the partnership, Mrs Teo said the initiative will benefit both consumers and companies, who can prepare for a market without third-party cookies.
“With the deprecation of third-party cookies, businesses can no longer rely on these to track consumers’ behaviour through the browser and will need privacy enhancing technologies as an alternative,” she said.
More browsers have started to block third-party cookies by default, including Brave Browser, Firefox and Apple Safari.
But the move to remove third-party cookies on Google Chrome is expected to be the most significant move to phase out the technology, as Chrome is the most widely-used browser globally.
A study by American software company Adobe on the use of cookies found that businesses are not adapting their strategies to prepare for a cookie-less web - a reliance that could soon backfire on brands.
Almost eight in 10 brands in the Asia Pacific region still rely heavily on third-party cookies and expect business to be heavily affected when cookies are retired, said Adobe, which in March published the results of a global survey of at least 2,600 tech players.