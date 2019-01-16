'Underaged' 16-year-old shows off life-saving invention at CES in Las Vegas

Sid Mazumdar was waiting for his O-level results last week, but the Choa Chu Kang Secondary School student had a welcome distraction. He was in Las Vegas promoting his invention to technology crowds from all over the world - as an exhibitor at CES 2019.

In fact, when The Straits Times interviewed him, the 16-year-old Singaporean requested that we run this story only after the show, as he was afraid he might be booted out for being underaged. CES regulations state that participants have to be at least 18.