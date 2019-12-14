Top of the tweets: Python scare at zoo

Singaporeans loved tweeting about funny moments and heartwarming local stories this year, according to statistics by Twitter.

Topping the Year On Twitter 2019 report for the Republic with more than 119,000 retweets is a clip of a woman who got so scared at the sight of a huge python at the Singapore Zoo that she fell to the ground while running away, with a dramatic tumble in between.

Singaporeans also had a good chuckle over an overzealous lady caught on camera accidentally knocking the head of a woman seated in front of her at the National Day Parade. A video captured from the TV telecast became Singapore's fifth-most retweeted post.

Inspiring and heartwarming tweets spoke to Singaporeans as well. In second place, with more than 85,000 retweets, is a Twitter thread about Mr Takalah Tan, a former commando and triathlete who overcame the odds despite suffering severe brain injuries many years ago.

Twitter user @sp1derboi had met Mr Tan by chance on the MRT, and recounted his life story on social media - a tale which was quickly shared by other users.

Coming in at third place is a short video clip uploaded by Twitter user Nicolette Shurty (@serenteur) of her father watching Tom And Jerry cartoons on his mobile phone with a curious infant seated next to him on the train.

Netizens especially loved the bright smile the two shared at the beginning of the clip.

In fourth place was a video uploaded by Mr Hafies Syazwan (@hafieswaffles), which showed a group of young men from the Singapore Civil Defence Force transforming into action-ready firefighters in a flash.

Meanwhile, Singapore's most tweeted hashtags were #MUFC and #AvengersEndgame for Manchester United Football Club and the blockbuster superhero movie, respectively.

1 119,000 RETWEETS

2 85,000 RETWEETS

The third-most tweeted hashtag was Japanese role-playing game #GranblueFantasy, as scores of social media users posted about their personalised characters.

Mr Arvinder Gujral, Twitter's managing director for South-east Asia, said: "People flock to Twitter to see what's happening and join in conversations on trending topics and events around the world... In 2019, we see many Singaporeans share stories that are unique to the Singaporean experience."