Thousands leave angry after Huawei promotion goes awry

Huawei's $54 smartphone promotion went awry yesterday, with thousands of angry customers on the company's hands.

They queued for hours for the phone but left empty handed, bewildered by the "Sold Out" signs put up at 27 stores across Singapore even before opening time.

Matters got heated at many locations, and police had to be called in to manage the situation. Those who spoke to The Straits Times said fewer than 30 handsets were available at the outlets they went to.

Huawei said some who queued managed to get the phones, but declined to confirm how many.

Apologising for disappointing customers, the company said it had experienced an "unprecedented surge of demand for the handset".

The Y6 Pro 2019, which usually retails for $198, was offered at $54 to Singaporeans and permanent residents above the age of 50 in the National Day promotion.