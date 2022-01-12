This wellness consultancy is expanding internationally after the pandemic forced it to pivot online

For six years, wellness consultancy SgFitFam has offered a holistic long-term approach to health and fitness to both private and corporate customers. Beyond typical personal training sessions, their offerings extend to rehabilitative fitness, nutrition plans and mental wellbeing. Founder Ms Gina Chan, had plans to grow this even further, but 2020 threw a spanner in the works.

With Circuit Breaker restrictions keeping gyms and fitness studios closed, Ms Chan reported a 50 per cent drop in revenue. She realised quickly her team had to be agile and adapt while the situation remained in flux.

“From group fitness classes to personal training and corporate events, we moved everything online. Even so, it took a while for our clients to adjust to the new norm, accepting that virtual wellness was going to stay,” says Ms Chan.

A passion for improving lives through fitness

The trials over the last two years are all par for course in the pursuit of one’s dream. Ms Chan’s passion and drive to improve lives through fitness saw her becoming a personal trainer in 2013. She quickly realised that there was a lack of holistic fitness programmes in the market that encompassed other aspects of a healthy lifestyle - such as performance training, nutrition and rehabilitation – in addition to exercise and weight management.

“Three things were important to me. One, for a client to find the right trainer for their goals; two, for them to have access to more than one fitness professional in one package; and finally, for them to achieve sustainable fitness with sustainable results,” she says. “That’s why in 2016, I started SgFitFam as a sole proprietor to focus on providing a customisable personal training package for our clients.”

SgFitFam’s clients begin their fitness journey by going through a consultation conducted by a team of specialists that are tailored to an individual’s needs and goals. The company’s core team comprises fitness professionals in a variety of disciplines, including a weight loss trainer, pre/post-natal trainer, running coach and a nutritionist.

It was a concept that resonated with the public. In 2019, SgFitFam faced growing demands among corporate clients looking for wellness programmes or fitness events for employees. The company also expanded its offerings to provide more than 60 different types of wellness activities, ranging from group exercise classes to mindfulness workshops.