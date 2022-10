Texas sues Google for collecting biometric data without consent

The Texas attorney general filed a privacy lawsuit against Google on Thursday, accusing the internet company of collecting Texans’ facial- and voice-recognition information without their explicit consent.

Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general, said Google had violated a state consumer-protection law that requires companies to inform citizens and get their consent before capturing their biometric identifiers, including fingerprints, voiceprints and a “record of hand or face geometry.”

Violators of the law face fines of up to $25,000 per violation. Paxton said Google had millions of users in Texas who were potentially affected.

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Paxton said in a statement. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.”

José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement that Paxton “is once again mischaracterizing our products in another breathless lawsuit.” He added, “We will set the record straight in court.”

The complaint targets the Google Photos app, which allows people to search for photos they took of a particular person; Google’s Nest camera, which can send alerts when it recognizes (or fails to recognize) a visitor at the door; and the voice-activated Google Assistant, which can learn to recognize up to six users’ voices to give them personalized answers to their questions. Paxton said the products violated the rights of both users and nonusers, whose faces and voices were scanned or processed without their understanding or consent.

Paxton, who became attorney general in 2015, has repeatedly taken on Big Tech companies in recent years. In 2020, his office, joined by nine other states, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. After the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Paxton sent investigative demands to Twitter, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, asking for details of their content moderation practices. This year, he opened an investigation into Twitter over fake accounts.

Texas introduced its biometric privacy law in 2009, with Illinois and Washington passing similar laws around the same time. While Illinois’ version of the law allows individuals to sue companies directly, Texas must sue companies on consumers’ behalf. Until this year, Texas had not enforced its law.

In contrast, hundreds of class-action lawsuits have been filed over biometric privacy in Illinois, including one against Google in 2016, which recently ended in a $100 million settlement. - NYTIMES