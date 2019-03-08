Telcos dishing out deals at IT Show 2019

Local telcos are pulling out all the stops to entice visitors at the four-day IT Show 2019, which opened yesterday at Suntec convention centre.

For instance, StarHub is offering new and recontracting mobile subscribers free 50GB of monthly local mobile data for a year. Those who switch from another telco can enjoy an additional $100 discount.

Singtel, meanwhile, is banking heavily on HBO hit TV series Game Of Thrones to attract customers. The telco has introduced three new mobile plans that come with a HBO Go subscription and at least 10GB of mobile data. Visitors can also experience a virtual battle with Game Of Thrones' villainous White Walkers at a special booth.

Other telcos are following suit, with a variety of offers that lower the cost of mobile data.

Competition among telcos has intensified in recent months.

There are now four mobile virtual network operators offering price-competitive mobile plans, while fourth telco TPG Telecom started a free, year-long trial for its mobile service last December.

After checking out a few telcos at the show, Ms Fong Lin, 47, picked StarHub because she felt it was the cheapest. "StarHub's 50GB of mobile data is a lot. I currently have 18GB and it is more than enough. No need to worry any more," she said.

Into its 18th year, the annual IT Show is organised by Exhibits Inc, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

Mr Andrew Chua, 33, who was checking out the deals for the latest mirrorless cameras, said: "It has been a while since I last visited the IT Show, probably two to three years. It just happened that I am thinking of upgrading my old camera."

Camera enthusiasts eyeing Canon's latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS RP, have another reason to visit the booth - Canon ambassador and Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling will be there at 3pm tomorrow for the launch of the camera and a photo-taking session.

Mr Marcus Wee, founder of PC builder Aftershock PC, said the IT Show is definitely the biggest show of the year in terms of foot traffic.

Among the latest tech products at the IT Show is Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 smartphone. The South Korean firm took up a sizeable booth to showcase its new phone, which will officially go on sale today.

Visitors can also trade in their old gadgets, such as video game consoles, laptops and smartphones in exchange for cash vouchers.

There will also be a lucky draw with prizes such as a Samsung television set for every $100 spent.

The IT Show is taking place from 11am to 9pm daily, until Sunday, at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.