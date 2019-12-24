TECHNOLOGY: Rolling out Singapore 5G networks - speed is of the essence

Next year, Singapore will issue licences to operate up to four 5G networks, instead of the two initially planned for, as it takes bolder steps to embrace a technology believed to be crucial to the nation's economic growth.

All four networks can be rolled out by next year to provide spot coverage, although nationwide coverage will take much longer and be limited to only two networks because of the scarcity of 5G airwaves for islandwide reach. Nationwide reach is possible only in 2021, when these airwaves become available.