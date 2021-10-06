'Zero trust' approach to beefing up govt cyber defences

Singapore's new cyber-security strategy launched yesterday has spelt out a "zero trust" method in protecting government applications and information technology systems by verifying that all activities on them are safe.

The approach assumes all the activities are dangerous from the get-go, even if they appear to be from legitimate government users.

To complement this, a new Government Cybersecurity Operations Centre will also begin work to do real-time online monitoring to allow the public sector to swiftly thwart cyber threats, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

More details on measures were not immediately available.

"We hope that the Government's risk-based approach towards cyber security can serve as a guide for other organisations and enterprises looking to strengthen their cyber-security posture," said the agency.

This comes amid the digitalisation of public services, as well as serious cyber attacks in recent years.

They include Singapore's worst data breach in 2018 when 1.5 million SingHealth patients' data, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's, was stolen.

In July this year, hackers exploited a previously unknown bug in software from Kaseya, a United States firm that helps other companies manage their IT networks.

The crooks used the software to launch ransomware attacks on 1,500 businesses globally. Ransomware locks up digital files until the cyber criminals are paid.

To try and mitigate such threats, Singapore's new cyber-security strategy seeks to beef up the public sector's cyber defences and ensure government systems are secure.

Some steps include tailored measures to safeguard various public-sector infocomm technology and smart systems, based on factors such as how critical they are.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group is advising public agencies on implementing these measures and deploying chief information security officers across the Government to help.

The public sector also conducts regular tests on government systems to find vulnerabilities so they can be fixed early.

Beyond using technology, the Government is planning to keep its officers' cyber-security skills up to date.

"As we become more reliant on digital systems, the Government must ensure that public officers are well equipped with the skills and knowledge to keep themselves cybersafe," said the CSA.

These include developing a framework to help guide public-sector cyber-security specialists on the skills they need.

The Government Technology Agency's Digital Academy launched in June will also, among other things, provide customised cyber-security training for public officers in infocomm technology and smart systems.