What is the metaverse?

Facebook has rebranded itself with a new name, Meta, that focuses on the metaverse. But what does the metaverse mean?

WHAT IS IT?

Metaverse is a broad term. It generally refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the Internet. The term can refer to digital spaces which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality or augmented reality.

Some people also use the word metaverse to describe gaming worlds, in which users have a character that can walk around and interact with other players.

WHY IS IT TAKING OFF?

Fans of the metaverse see it as the next stage in the development of the Internet. Musicians can have virtual concerts within such metaverse platforms. The world's biggest fashion companies have also experimented with making virtual clothing, which people's avatars can wear in metaverse environments.

REUTERS