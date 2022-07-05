Web 3, new version of Internet, promises greater data privacy

Ever wondered what is happening to the data that is generated about you based on your online activities? The answer may be found in an epiphany from the documentary The Social Dilemma: "If you are not paying for the product, then you are the product". But a new version of the Internet, dubbed Web 3, promises change, and perhaps for the better.

The Web that we know now has come a long way. In the 1990s, the Web consisted mostly of organisations providing content, with limited interactivity. In 1999, Web 2.0 was coined to describe the emergence of websites and applications characterised by user-generated content. User-generated content includes social bookmarking Web service del.icio.us, online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, video-streaming site YouTube, and social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.