TechTalks

Web 3, new version of Internet, promises greater data privacy

It touts change but there are drawbacks such as higher costs and security concerns

Natalie Pang and Goh Eng Han For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ever wondered what is happening to the data that is generated about you based on your online activities? The answer may be found in an epiphany from the documentary The Social Dilemma: "If you are not paying for the product, then you are the product". But a new version of the Internet, dubbed Web 3, promises change, and perhaps for the better.

The Web that we know now has come a long way. In the 1990s, the Web consisted mostly of organisations providing content, with limited interactivity. In 1999, Web 2.0 was coined to describe the emergence of websites and applications characterised by user-generated content. User-generated content includes social bookmarking Web service del.icio.us, online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, video-streaming site YouTube, and social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2022, with the headline Web 3, new version of Internet, promises greater data privacy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top