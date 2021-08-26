Waterfront lifestyle at Keppel Bay gets 5G security boost

Keppel Bay's waterfront and yachting lifestyle has received a security boost with the deployment of surveillance robot and camera technology, powered by 5G mobile, announced telco M1 and property developer Keppel Land yesterday.

This and related initiatives at the Marina at Keppel Bay are among the first commercial uses of 5G here that are no longer in the testing phase and go beyond basic telecommunications, such as faster mobile Internet downloads.

Using M1's 5G network, which is faster and has more bandwidth than 4G, a robot at the marina managed by Keppel Land will allow operations staff to monitor the lobby without having to be there. It can also help visitors with concierge services such as booking taxis.

Dock patrols are also planned, with a robot to be deployed for this in the first quarter of next year.

Local security firm Oneberry Technologies, which provided the robot, said that with 5G, the machine is able to send high-resolution videos for real-time analysis at the backend, such as for identifying security threats quickly.

But if 4G were used instead, it might not be possible to send over videos at a similarly high resolution with low latency, or little lag. So, video analysis becomes harder.

Other machines could also be deployed at the marina in the future to do dock inspections and surveillance from the water.

They could also be used to maintain and monitor the cleanliness of the area, and automatically collect garbage floating in the water.

A 5G surveillance camera has been installed near the docks too, and it can alert staff if unauthorised boats enter the marina, by automatically analysing vessels and recognising registered boats.

Marina staff can also perform safety checks and maintenance duties with the aid of a 5G-connected headset that has a camera. Keppel Land estimated that doing so might cut inspection times by half.

This is partly because the headset allows staff to focus on inspections without needing to take notes on paper or tablets because the voice-activated headset can record inspection findings. It also helps eliminate human errors with manually recording the check.

With the 5G headsets, marina staff can also relay high-resolution videos of what they see in real time to colleagues, and join videoconferences to get remote help.

The 5G network used to power the data transfers of the various applications at Keppel Bay is called a 5G "standalone" network, meaning it uses dedicated 5G equipment. It differs from the network launched last year called a 5G "non-standalone" network that relies partly on 4G gear.

The benefit of a standalone network is that it offers ultra-low latency and increased network capacity. This means that more devices can be connected to the network with little lag. Compared with 4G, 5G promises 10-times-faster mobile surfing speeds and many more times the number of devices.

The 5G marina announcement is part of M1's roll-out of 5G enterprise offerings. Last month, it announced the launch of its 5G standalone network with 50 per cent coverage across Singapore.

Earlier this month, StarHub said it was trialling its 5G standalone network for consumers. StarHub and M1 share the same 5G airwave network but each uses its own 5G infrastructure. Singapore's biggest telco Singtel, which runs one of the country's two 5G networks, said in May that it had launched its 5G standalone network.