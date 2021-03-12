Volunteer expertise, time to close digital skills gap

Those with the time and ex-pertise should volunteer to help close the digital skills gap in Singapore.

This call to action was made by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday as he noted that technology has helped Singapore emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis. Among other things, he cited contact-tracing tools that cut the time for identifying and quarantining close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Smart Nation and U event at the URA Centre, Mr Heng said that Singapore must continue to raise awareness of the potential of digital technology, and build a more digitally inclusive society.

But the acceleration of technology adoption in the workplace has also widened the skills gap among workers.

"As more companies look to transform, we must ensure that our workers are equipped with the digital skills to take on new roles," said Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance.

Towards this end, he urged the public, as part of the Singapore Together movement, to step forward to address the issue.

They can do so by volunteering as a Smart Nation ambassador, or with other collective efforts. For instance, they can join the efforts by the Alliances for Action, which were formed to tackle a specific challenge under the Singapore Together movement.

Two of these alliances are on digital inclusion - one on expanding online learning opportunities, and another on helping disadvantaged families access smart devices.

Other alliances are looking into digital transformation, including the digitalisation of supply chains and education tech.

The public can also donate to the Digital for Life Fund to support projects initiated by the community. The Government will match donations dollar-for-dollar.

"Building a more inclusive society will require a collective effort from all of us to progress together as one. Each of us must do our part to help those around us to be part of this digital journey," said Mr Heng, who launched the Singapore Together movement in 2019 to encourage people to partner the Government.

Under this movement are industry-led Alliances for Action that aim to quickly develop and test new ideas of growth.

Yesterday, Mr Heng pointed out that technology has improved people's lives.

For example, as more people go digital, companies such as those in print media have offered more content digitally over time.

"The content is readily accessible, with options for larger font sizes and audio. During the pandemic, (print media) also made Covid-related resources free, by keeping them in front of the paywall," he said.

Kenny Chee