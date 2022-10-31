Thousands of Instagram users worldwide report accounts being suspended

SINGAPORE - Instagram users worldwide experienced issues with their accounts on Monday night, with many complaining that they could not access their accounts.

More than 7,000 reports of outages were reported on website Downdetector up until about 10.15pm on Monday.

The hashtag #instagramdown was also trending on Twitter, as users took to the platform to put up posts about their technical issues.

Many users were complaining that their accounts had been suspended and they could not access it.

“Did anyone else’s Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won’t even bother to let you appeal, it just gives you an error?” said one Twitter user with the handle @ModSquadMike.

In a post on Twitter, Instagram’s communications team said it was aware that its users have been experiencing issues.

In response to queries, a Meta spokesman said the firm is looking into the problem and apologised for the inconvenience.

She said: “We’re aware that some of you in different parts of the world are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”