Telco StarHub launches cyber protection policy

Customers who do not receive items they buy online can tap a cyber protection policy launched by telco StarHub to cover their losses.

Known as CyberCover, it will also pay for the costs involved in dealing with identity theft and cyber bullying.

StarHub's initiative, which is underwritten by Chubb Insurance, covers unauthorised transactions made under payment cards.

"Cybercrimes are on the rise and as the cases strike closer to home, we want to give our customers peace of mind, knowing that StarHub will be there to help them get back on their feet during difficult times," said Mr Johan Buse, who leads StarHub's consumer business group, in the telco's statement yesterday.

Items bought online that are not delivered or do not match the seller's description will be covered for up to $750.

The policy will cover unauthorised transactions made under payment cards like debit and credit cards, capped at $750.

As for cyber bullying and identity theft, the plan will pay up to $8,500 to cover legal costs and up to $1,000 for counselling fees to help victims deal with trauma.

Victims of identity theft can claim for costs incurred in recovering their stolen digital identities. For example, they can claim up to $1,000 to cover the loss of personal income caused by taking time off from work to restore or rectify records of their identities.

However, StarHub's plan does not cover a person scammed into transferring money from a bank account directly to fraudsters, or those who buy items in return for future commissions or refunds that are never paid out.

StarHub customers will have to pay $9.99 a month each for coverage. To cover themselves and immediate family members living at the same address, it will cost $12.99 a month.

The cover is renewed on a month-to-month basis, but the limit for claims under the plan is for a rolling period of 12 months.