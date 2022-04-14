Telco Orange's headquarters raided in March by French anti-trust authority

PARIS (REUTERS) - Orange's headquarters were raided on March 10 by the French anti-trust watchdog, business magazine Capital reported on Tuesday (April 12), notably over suspicions of an abuse of its dominant position in the fibre optic broadband market.

The raid also targeted three other corporate sites of the state-controlled telecoms group, which has a 40 per cent share of country's fibre broadband sector, Capital reported.

A spokesman for Orange confirmed that a raid took place, without elaborating on either the timing or extent.

The group has launched legal procedures to contest seizures by the French competition authority, the spokesman added.

France's anti-trust authority did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.