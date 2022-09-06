What AI still can't do

SINGAPORE - Tech behemoth Meta recently launched an AI chatbot that it proclaimed to be groundbreaking.
According to the company, BlenderBot 2.0 can demonstrate empathy, exhibit knowledge and exude personality when in conversation with humans.
