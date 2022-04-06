S'pore's laws need to evolve, says SM Teo

Singapore's laws need to evolve with the changing circumstances so that the Republic can deal with new borderless threats to society enabled by technology, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean yesterday.

These threats include fake news and operations by foreign parties to influence people here.

Increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes also pose a danger, such as crooks using ransomware to make patient records in Ireland and New Zealand inaccessible in May last year and causing some health services to be suspended.

"We need our policies, doctrines, laws and techniques to be alive to and aligned with the new dangers," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Internationally, new global rules, frameworks and standards will also be needed to fight the new threats, he said at the launch of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency's (HTX) inaugural TechX Summit at The Theatre at Mediacorp in Buona Vista.

Having legal tools, and not just technological ones, is one way Home Team agencies can stay ahead of criminals who are exploiting technology, added Mr Teo.

It was announced during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) budget last month that the ministry is working with other government bodies to develop a framework that will help the Government to tackle scams and a suite of criminal activity online, such as child pornography, terrorism and content inciting violence in Singapore's communities.

The Ministry of Communications and Information is working with MHA to strengthen Singapore's laws against such issues.

This is amid predictions that cybercrime will grow globally.

Last year, cybercrime led to an estimated US$6 trillion (S$8.14 trillion) in damage globally, and in 2025, the amount is expected to increase to US$10.5 trillion, said Mr Teo.

But he added that technology is available to both sides of justice, noting that it can help homeland security and law enforcement agencies.

At the TechX Summit, HTX, an MHA agency, showcased various new technologies that it is studying, developing and testing to help Home Team officers in solving crimes, saving lives, improving public safety and security, securing borders, and safeguarding data and systems.

They include an in-house system HTX is developing that could, in future, help checkpoint officers quickly screen and identify travellers who might have malicious intent from among the many that pass through immigration here.

This is done by using sensors to detect signs of nervousness in a traveller - both visual and physiological - that could be linked to suspicious behaviour.

Follow-up security checks are then done by officers on people the system flagged.

Mr Teo said that even as technology has given the Home Team new capabilities to combat physical and cybercrime, "it is not an unalloyed good".

For instance, surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology can be used to keep the public safe by helping Home Team officers to solve and deter crimes. But Mr Teo said such technology raises privacy concerns.

"We need to establish proper guidelines and standards on the use of technology to provide ample protection, and to preserve trust and confidence," he added.

"Only with these in place can we make the best use of what technology can offer us, to improve our capability to protect our societies and people from the new dangers."

HTX tech

The inaugural four-day TechX Summit, which started yesterday, showcases technologies being studied, developed and tested by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX). Here is a look at some of the technologies.

1. SCANNERS THAT SPOT SUSPICIOUS TRAVELLERS

HTX is developing an in-house system that could, in the future, quickly screen and identify travellers who display signs of nervousness possibly linked to malicious intent.

This is done using visual sensors that do not come into physical contact with travellers, such as thermal sensors and high resolution cameras. They detect unusual tell-tale behaviours among travellers such as fidgeting and darting eyes, as well as their involuntary physiological reactions, like their heart rates.

Follow-up security checks are expected to be done by checkpoint officers on travellers who are flagged.

2. CONTACTLESS LIE DETECTOR

A polygraph test can take two to three hours to check if a suspect is lying. But a new lie detector system that HTX will put to operational trials could take just 10 to 15 minutes. Using high resolution cameras, the contactless system can detect stress levels by measuring flushing in a person's face. Based on differences in how the face flushes, Home Team officers can figure out if the person being questioned might be thinking very hard to concoct a lie, or is undergoing emotional stress, like being anxious, fearful or angry. The system is meant to complement, not replace polygraph tests.

3. SELF-SERVICE DRUG TESTING TOILET

HTX has developed a self-service drug testing toilet dubbed the Prison Automated Screening System for supervisees who are drug offenders serving the tail end of their sentence in the community. The system does not require the supervision of a prison officer. Instead, on entering the mobile toilet, a supervisee's iris is scanned to confirm his identity, and he is guided by voice overs and video clips on collecting his urine sample from the toilet's urinal. The sample is automatically tested right away.

A trial of the mobile toilet is expected to start in September in Selarang Park Community Supervision Centre. If successful, it could be deployed islandwide.

4. MOTORISED STRETCHER

HTX has improved its first version of a motorised stretcher whose height can be adjusted with a button push, unlike manual stretchers.

Designed to help Singapore Civil Defence Force officers transfer patients to and from an ambulance more easily, the new motorised stretcher is 30kg lighter and weighs about 65kg.

Its wheels have also been improved so that they can swivel more easily to allow the new stretcher to be moved from side to side more readily when navigating tight spaces and corridors.

