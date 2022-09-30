S'poreans support proposed plans against harmful online content

Online users here want more transparency on why potentially harmful content flagged to social media services is sometimes left online without any update on the decision taken or whether there is an appeals process.

This was a key finding from a public consultation of 600 respondents, such as parents and industry groups, between July 13 and Aug 10.

Most respondents supported the Ministry of Communications and Information's (MCI) proposed measures to enhance online safety for social media users here.

Under the proposed Code of Practice for Online Safety, online platforms will be required to put in place additional safeguards to protect young users from harmful content. The Content Code for Social Media Services will give the Infocomm Media Development Authority powers to direct any social media platform to disable access to certain content for local users if it slips through the cracks.

In findings published on Thursday, respondents mostly agreed with the proposal for social media platforms to reduce exposure to harmful online content for local users. Many had concerns over the same online harms that are the focus of MCI's measures, such as cyber bullying and explicit sexual content.

Penalties should be imposed on services that do not comply, said some respondents, while others sought assurances the measures would not affect user privacy or freedom of expression.

Many respondents were also not aware of existing safety features on social media services, while some parents said they lacked the knowledge to guide their children to use social media services safely.

Respondents supported MCI's proposal for platforms to release annual reports on the effectiveness of their content moderation policies and practices to tackle harmful content, which is thought to be a way to hold the companies accountable.

MCI added that social media platforms should make it simple and effective for users to flag content.

Industry groups sought clarification on which social media services will fall under the proposed rules and how these companies are defined.