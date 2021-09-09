S'pore takes 'assume breach' stance on cyber security

With cyber security being a "wicked" problem that cannot be solved for good, Singapore decided to shift its position from preventing threats to assuming information technology systems have already been breached.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo told world leaders at a meeting in Estonia on Tuesday that this stance means there is a need for constant vigilance and monitoring.

She is on a week-long work visit to the country's capital, Tallinn, that ends tomorrow. Her trip saw Singapore agreeing to team up with Estonia to work on digital areas such as cyber security and help companies to go digital.

Mrs Teo told reporters yesterday over Zoom that the Republic began thinking about shifting its cyber-security posture following the 2018 SingHealth data breach.

The incident was the country's worst data breach case and involved 1.5 million SingHealth patients' data. A committee of inquiry later recommended that organisations adopt an "assume breach" mindset.

"We could no longer just depend on preventive measures," said Mrs Teo. "We were also looking at international developments to adopt a 'zero-trust' approach."

A zero-trust policy refers to one in which no activity in a system is trusted without verifying it first, since files that seem legitimate at first glance could end up becoming malware. The policy also entails monitoring for activities that deviate from the norm.

Mrs Teo said organisations have to strengthen their ability to recover from an incident and identify inadequacies.

During the Tallinn Digital Summit, an annual meeting for leaders in digital developments, some country leaders said cyber threats are transnational and can seriously threaten critical infrastructure and affect government services.

Mrs Teo said at the meeting that it is crucial for governments to have measures in place to respond to the threats. Clear and timely communication to maintain public trust is essential, she added.

On Monday, she signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Estonia's Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt.

Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union and regained independence in 1991. It jumped into digital transformation after that. Now, 99 per cent of its government services are online.

Under Monday's agreement, the two countries will share expertise in cyber-security policies and protection of critical information infrastructure. In Singapore, sectors with such technology infrastructure include energy and land transport.

Singapore and Estonia will also participate in operations related to cyberthreats. They will support the digitalisation of their small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as mid-capitalisation companies.

Other key areas of cooperation covered by the MOU include greater market access for companies from both nations, and facilitating more collaboration between start-ups.

Mrs Teo told reporters that Estonia is interested in Asia and sees Singapore as a gateway for its businesses.

She added that global cooperation on digital developments, such as those covered during the Estonia meeting, are significant.

For instance, Singapore, like other smaller states, also wants its voice heard regarding international "rules of the road" in cyberspace.

The Republic was appointed earlier this year as chair of the United Nations open-ended working group on security of, and in the use of, information and communications technologies. The appointment is for five years until 2026.