Sheryl Sandberg's advertising empire leaves a complicated legacy for tech

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Ms Sheryl Sandberg once remarked that she felt she was put on earth to scale organisations - and during her career as one of the most powerful executives in Silicon Valley, she plowed straight toward that grandiose vision.

As an advertising head at Google in the mid-2000s, and as chief operating officer at Facebook for 14 years until her resignation last Wednesday (June 1), Ms Sandberg oversaw a period during which the Internet services ballooned to colossal sizes, fed by a seemingly endless fountain of advertising revenue.

Though Ms Sandberg may get most of her name recognition from Lean In - her 2013 blockbuster book encouraging women to take charge in the workplace - her most significant and complicated legacy may be the tech industry's reliance on personalised advertising, which created both profits and complex nightmares at immense scale.

Ms Sandberg was one of the people who made Google's ad business so enormous that it became an essential part of every advertiser's budget. Then, after she joined Facebook in 2008, four years after it was created, she brought that same self-service model to the social networking company, now called Meta Platforms.

Instead of targeting users based on their search queries like Google did, Facebook could target based on what it gleaned of their personal identities, connections and interests. An entire industry of other tech companies followed suit with business models that offered products for free and made money off of users' personal data instead.

"Sheryl had a front-row seat at the two largest and most successful advertising platforms in history," said Mr Patrick Keane, the chief executive officer of Action Network, a sports media firm, who worked with Ms Sandberg at Google in the early noughties.

Mr Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co, wrote that Ms Sandberg's lasting impact is the success of that advertising model: "Her legacy, in our view, is that Meta has one of the strongest business models in the digital economy."

In recent years, Ms Sandberg's public image was tarnished alongside the mounting criticisms against Facebook, where she was widely seen as a powerful No. 2 executive. Her expertise in legal, operations and policy complemented chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's preference for product, engineering and forward-looking technologies like virtual reality.

In its earlier years, the social network was praised for its size and its "move fast and break things" disruptor attitude, but over time, it was increasingly rebuked for its failure to rein in large-scale misinformation, hate speech, privacy breaches, and lies from political dictators on its ever-expanding online platforms.

Lawmakers frequently hauled Ms Sandberg and Mr Zuckerberg in front of Congress to interrogate them on, among other things, foreign interference in elections and losing track of users' personal data. The scandals never seemingly stopped: fomenting ethnic violence in Myanmar and Sri Lanka, allowing violent video and pandemic misinformation to go viral, and abetting the organisation of a right-wing insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021.

Ms Sandberg was personally critiqued by Facebook employees for surrounding herself with trusted lieutenants who filtered bad news, and failing to address problems until they developed into public crises - and then treating them as reputational, as opposed to opportunities for substantial change at the company, people familiar with her leadership have told Bloomberg in the past.

Most recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that she used her power at Facebook several years ago to suppress news about her then-boyfriend, though Meta says an internal investigation into the incident is not the reason for her departure.

The scale Ms Sandberg sought for so many years is now the most scrutinised part of her legacy, by those who say she pursued growth single-mindedly without pausing to consider its repercussions.

"It has been proven that the way Facebook scaled recklessly, intentionally, to dominate the entire global way that we communicate - it's exactly that reckless ability to scale that ended up causing so much chaos and actual harm in many places," said Ms Yael Eisenstat, founder of Kilele Global, a tech and democracy advisory firm, who in 2018 headed the elections integrity team for political ads at Facebook.

"I've never seen an ounce of self-awareness from her that she played any role in that."