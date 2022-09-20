TechTalk

Ruling lets social media firms be sued in Texas for taking down posts

A US federal appeals court has reversed a lower court's order blocking a Texas law that stops large social media platforms from removing political posts, a blow for tech companies that say their content moderation decisions are protected by the Constitution.

''Today we reject the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say,'' Judge Andrew Oldham of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is known to be conservative, said in the court's ruling last Friday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 20, 2022, with the headline Ruling lets social media firms be sued in Texas for taking down posts. Subscribe

