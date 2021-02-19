Reddit says all systems operational following tech glitch

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Reddit said on Thursday (Feb 18) all of its systems were operational after it fixed a technical glitch that was causing a high rate of errors on the social media platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform earlier in the day.

The outage may be have affected a larger number of users.

Reddit has come under the spotlight in recent months after amateur investors on its forums such as WallStreetBets acted in concert to bid up stocks that some US funds had bet against, including that of US videogame retail chain GameStop.

Earlier in the day, chief executives of Reddit and Robinhood, along with Wall Street hedge fund managers and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty faced a grilling by US lawmakers about the Reddit rally in GameStop's shares.