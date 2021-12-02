Recent examples of disinformation about Covid-19 that were dealt with under Pofma

Nov 29: Local author Cheah Kit Sun and opposition party chief Goh Meng Seng were required to publish correction notices on posts with misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Cheah stated in a blog post that Covid-19 vaccines are “the most dangerous ever developed in recent memory”. Mr Goh, the founder of the People’s Power Party, had shared the post.

The Minister for Health instructed the Pofma Office to issue correction directions against both men over the false claims.

Oct 24: A correction direction was issued to local website Truth Warriors for false claims about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, and the safety and efficacy of ivermectin in preventing and treating Covid-19.

The site claimed, among other things, that vaccinated countries have the most cases and deaths per million population, and the least vaccinated countries have the fewest cases and deaths per million population.

Aug 15: The fake news law was invoked over a Facebook post circulating online which suggested that a three-year-old pre-schooler had died of Covid-19 at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Facebook had to carry a correction notice with a link to the facts to all users here of the social media platform. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that as at Aug 14, no child has died of Covid-19 at any hospital in Singapore.

May 20: Facebook, Twitter and the HardwareZone forum owned by SPH Magazines complied with a correction direction and put up notices on posts claiming that there is a new Covid-19 variant that originated in Singapore.

MOH said that there is no such variant and that there is no evidence of any Covid-19 variant that is “extremely dangerous for kids”.

April 15: Correction directions were issued to the Facebook pages of Goh Meng Seng People’s Power Party and Goh Meng Seng (Satu Singapura), as well as at the Singapore Uncensored website, after unsubstantiated claims about adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines were posted.

These included a suggestion that the Covid-19 vaccination caused or substantially contributed to a doctor here suffering a stroke.

Kenny Chee