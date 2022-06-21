Proposed rules to cut exposure to harmful online content

Social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Twitter will soon be legally required to implement safety standards and content moderation processes to minimise users' risk of exposure to harmful online content such as terrorist propaganda.

They will also need to ensure additional safeguards for users who are under 18 years old, including tools to help them or their parents minimise their exposure to inappropriate content such as sexual or violent videos, and unwanted interactions like online stalking and harassment.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced some details of Singapore's proposed new Internet rules in a Facebook post yesterday.

"There is a growing global movement pushing to enhance online safety, recognising harms come along with the good when people engage on social media," she said.

"Many countries have enacted or are in the process of enacting laws to protect users against online harms."

Touching on Singapore's efforts to strengthen its online regulatory approach, she said the Republic prefers to learn from other countries, engage tech companies and understand the needs of its people.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said yesterday it has been holding consultations with the tech industry since earlier this month, and public consultations will begin next month on the new Code of Practice for Online Safety and the Content Code for Social Media Services.

The standards will be enacted into law and will give the authorities powers to take action against platforms that fail to meet the requirements. The codes are expected to be added to the Broadcasting Act after the consultations.

If passed, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will be empowered to direct social media services to disable access to harmful online content for Singapore users.

Examples of content that could be blocked under the new codes include live-stream videos of mass shootings and viral social media challenges that encourage young people to perform dangerous stunts such as holding their breath until they pass out.

The codes will also take into account Singapore's unique context and sensitive issues like race and religion. For instance, it could cover incidents similar to a previous case where a man was charged with stoking racial tensions after he posted racially offensive tweets using the persona of a Chinese woman with the pseudonym Sharon Liew.

Other examples cited by MCI included a 2020 post by a person using a profile called NUS Atheist Society which depicted the Bible and the Quran in an offensive manner, and a poll last year asking people to rank local female Muslim religious teachers according to their sexual attractiveness.

Platforms will also be required to produce annual accountability reports to be published on the IMDA website. These reports will need to include metrics to show the effectiveness of their systems and processes.

Asked what other consequences errant platforms could face, an MCI spokesman said the specifics are still being developed in collaboration with the tech industry.

The codes were first mentioned during the debate on MCI's budget in March. Mrs Teo told Parliament that the codes would focus on three areas: child safety, user reporting and platform accountability.

She also said MCI is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide Singaporeans with more protection from illegal activities carried out online. This includes strengthening Singapore's laws to deal with illegal online content such as terrorist material, child pornography, scams and content that incites violence.