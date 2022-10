SINGAPORE - Messages such as "useless zhar bor (woman)", "You're not that kind of Indian - you're the good kind" and "Chinese are calculative" are hateful or inappropriate, even if they are sent online without malice from users.

But these texts may slip through content filters developed by Western nations against hateful speech, due to the Singlish or dialect words they contain. Instagram and Facebook have a profanity filter for direct messages, while Twitter and TikTok have hate speech filters.